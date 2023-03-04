Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 35.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

