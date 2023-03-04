LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €890.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($946.81) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($965.96) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($856.38) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($787.23) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €832.00 ($885.11) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.3 %

MC opened at €815.10 ($867.13) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($277.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of €776.69 and a 200-day moving average of €703.64.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.