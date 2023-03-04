LTS One Management LP Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

LTS One Management LP lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,000 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises about 3.9% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LTS One Management LP owned 0.35% of Bath & Body Works worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after buying an additional 611,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

