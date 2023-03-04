LTG Capital LLC Sells 767 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LTG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

