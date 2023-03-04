LSP Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,900 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. CONSOL Energy makes up about 1.5% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEIX stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

