LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

