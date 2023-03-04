LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $430.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.76. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

