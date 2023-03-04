LRT Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

