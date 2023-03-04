LRT Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $49.22 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.