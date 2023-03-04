LRT Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Watsco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $314.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.33.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

