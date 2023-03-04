LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.
WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
