LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.