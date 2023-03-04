LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

