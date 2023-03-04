Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is London Co. of Virginia’s 6th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $389,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.