Lowery Thomas LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,532,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

