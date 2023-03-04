Lowery Thomas LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowery Thomas LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,630,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.