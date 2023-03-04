Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 483,276 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $134,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lantheus by 335.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,320 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 289.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 185,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LNTH stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

