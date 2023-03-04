Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 37,036 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of Norfolk Southern worth $126,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

