Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $93,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. 1,784,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

