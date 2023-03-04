Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $99.26 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Albemarle worth $99,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.