Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $116.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,348 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $116,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.