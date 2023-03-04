Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 194,429 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,429 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.59% of ShockWave Medical worth $160,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $139,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

