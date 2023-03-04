Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $184,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average is $209.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

