Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Morgan Stanley worth $291,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

