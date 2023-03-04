Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.20 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
