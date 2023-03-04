Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.20 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

