Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes $387.07 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 737,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,067,000. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.36% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $8.16 on Friday, hitting $767.22. 239,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,435. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $768.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $700.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.88.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.