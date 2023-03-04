Lone Pine Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,448 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,265. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.