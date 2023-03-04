LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LMP opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.24) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.47) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.77).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

