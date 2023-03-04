London Co. of Virginia Sells 72,273 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,273 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.52% of Lamb Weston worth $280,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 429,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after purchasing an additional 374,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. 872,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

