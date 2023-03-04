London Co. of Virginia Sells 5,498 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $108,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.62. The stock had a trading volume of 246,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

