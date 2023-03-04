London Co. of Virginia Sells 22,898 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 5.61% of Armstrong World Industries worth $202,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.87. 228,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

