London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $45,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.0 %

FDX traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,505. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

