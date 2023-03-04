London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.74% of Hasbro worth $161,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 1,015,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

