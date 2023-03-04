London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,696 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.41 on Friday, reaching $406.08. 3,167,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,645. The company has a market capitalization of $303.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.