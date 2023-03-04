London Co. of Virginia Has $87.84 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.61% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $87,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,407.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,386.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.