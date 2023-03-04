London Co. of Virginia Has $181.74 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.87% of Vulcan Materials worth $181,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Price Performance
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.