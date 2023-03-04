London Co. of Virginia Has $181.74 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.87% of Vulcan Materials worth $181,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $182.47. The stock had a trading volume of 730,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,912. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.