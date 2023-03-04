Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £90,500 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($10.92), for a total value of £90,500 ($109,207.19).

Simon Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.38), for a total value of £86,000 ($103,777.00).

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 866 ($10.45) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 674 ($8.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 946.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 925.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock has a market cap of £260.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,165.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

