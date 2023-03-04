Logan Stone Capital LLC Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLC. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FLC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.