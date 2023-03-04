Logan Stone Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $12,753,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 167,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCX opened at $10.37 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

