Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.