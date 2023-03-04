Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

