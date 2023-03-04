Logan Stone Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 153,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.43 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.