Logan Stone Capital LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXE. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

MXE stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.