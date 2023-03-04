Logan Stone Capital LLC Acquires 7,027 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

