Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.85. 346,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.57 and its 200-day moving average is $430.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

