Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 640,681 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $47.11. 4,566,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,352. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.