Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 571,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 93,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $10.63 on Friday, hitting $362.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,378. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.23. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.