Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,306. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

