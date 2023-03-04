Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $22.18 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,749. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. The firm has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

