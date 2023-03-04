Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,998. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

