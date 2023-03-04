Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

WSM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 751,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,756. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

